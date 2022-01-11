India's fuel demand rose 0.4 pct y/y in December

Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's December fuel demand rose about 0.4% year-on-year, data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell showed on Tuesday.

Fuel consumption, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.43 million tonnes, down 2.7% from December 2019.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about 40% of India's refined fuel sales, was up 1.6% year-on-year to 7.31 million tonnes and was down about 1.1% from two years ago.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, increased by about 4.1% to 2.82 million tonnes, and was 13.9% higher than in 2019.

Sales of cooking gas, or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), decreased nearly 1.9% to 2.48 million tonnes year-on-year, while naphtha sales fell 2.1% to 1.19 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were down 18.8%, while fuel oil use rose 2.5% in December.

DOMESTIC SALES (in million tonnes):

NOTE: Total figures may not tally because not all items are included in the table, and numbers are rounded. The numbers for previous months may have been revised.

