India's JSW Steel to invest $145 mln to upgrade U.S. manufacturing
BENGALURU, May 3 - India's JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)said on Wednesday that its unit, JSW Steel USA, plans to invest $145 million in new projects to upgrade its manufacturing operations in Ohio.
"These investments & projects will help us in producing high quality ‘melted and manufactured in USA’ steel products required by our customers in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors," said Parth Jindal, director of JSW Steel USA.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- WorldNepal police searching for five missing people after avalanche
Dozens of police rescuers were scouring a remote area in northwest Nepal on Wednesday looking for five villagers who went missing after being hit by an avalanche while searching for a valuable aphrodisiac herb, an official said.