India's JSW Steel posts over 13% profit rise















BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) on Friday reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit as strong demand in the domestic market lifted steel consumption.

Consolidated net profit climbed more than 13% to 36.64 billion rupees ($448 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 32.34 billion rupees a year earlier, the steel maker said in an exchange filing.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.