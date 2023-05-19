India's JSW Steel posts over 13% profit rise
BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) on Friday reported a rise in fourth-quarter profit as strong demand in the domestic market lifted steel consumption.
Consolidated net profit climbed more than 13% to 36.64 billion rupees ($448 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from 32.34 billion rupees a year earlier, the steel maker said in an exchange filing.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
A pullback in domestic prices for physical gold from record highs lured back some buyers in India this week and prompted dealers to slash discounts to a 10-week low, while the bullion market in top hub China saw subdued activity.