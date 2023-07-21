India's Ultratech Cement posts rise in Q1 profit on robust domestic demand

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Ultratech Cement (ULTC.NS), India's top cement maker, reported a 6.6% rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, aided by strong domestic demand.

Consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 came in at 16.88 billion rupees ($205.8 million), compared with 15.84 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report a profit of 16.33 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 82.0254 Indian rupees)

