Indonesia considering scrapping domestic sales rule for palm oil exports

Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, July 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia's Trade Minister said on Friday his ministry was considering removing a domestic sales requirement for palm oil exports since high inventories of the vegetable oil were preventing a recovery of palm oil fruit prices.

Minister Zulkifli Hasan told reporters he would discuss the idea with palm oil companies and could remove the export requirement if they remained committed to maintaining ample supply of cooking oil at home.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe, Fransiska Nangoy

