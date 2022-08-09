Indonesia lowers export tax threshold on crude palm oil to $680/T -ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has started to impose export tax on crude palm oil from when the government's reference price is above $680 per tonne, lower than above $750 per tonne previously, a finance ministry document showed.
The new threshold has taken effect from Tuesday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.