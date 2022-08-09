Indonesia lowers export tax threshold on crude palm oil to $680/T -ministry

Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from the collector site to CPO factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia has started to impose export tax on crude palm oil from when the government's reference price is above $680 per tonne, lower than above $750 per tonne previously, a finance ministry document showed.

The new threshold has taken effect from Tuesday.

