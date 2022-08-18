Indonesia president says govt is still determining who will get fuel subsidies

JAKARTA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia is still in the process of determining who is eligible to receive fuel subsidies, President Joko Widodo said in an interview with CNBC Indonesia TV on Thursday.

Restricting the recipients who get fuel subsidies has been discussed as a way to control the ballooning energy subsidies in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Tom Hogue

