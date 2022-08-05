Indonesia Q2 GDP growth accelerates, beats expectations

People wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID) walk through a pedestrian bridge during the afternoon rush hours at the business district in Jakarta, Indonesia, March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia's second-quarter gross domestic product grew 5.44% from a year earlier, more than expected, official data showed on Friday, as Southeast Asia's largest economy enjoyed an export boom driven by high global commodity prices.

The growth rate compared with 5.01% in the previous quarter.

A Reuters poll of economists had estimated an expansion of 5.17% for the second quarter.

Unadjusted for seasonal factors, gross domestic product was 3.72% larger than in the previous quarter, compared with the poll's forecast of 3.44%.

Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman, Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Shri Navaratnam

