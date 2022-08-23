Indonesia says India committed to importing 2.6 mln tonnes of palm oil products

People ride on a motorbike passed the trucks with palm oil fresh fruit bunches queue for unloading at a factory in West Aceh, Indonesia, May 17, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Picture taken May 17, 2022. Antara Foto/Syifa Yulinnas/ via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India is committed to importing 2.6 million tonnes of palm oil products worth $3.16 billion, Indonesia's trade minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commitment was part of dozens of deals Indonesia's trade minister signed during a recent visit to India, the statement said, without providing details about the period for the palm oil exports.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

