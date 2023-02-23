Indonesia's PT Timah aims to increase export, output by up to 30% - official
JAKARTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin miner PT Timah (TINS.JK) aims to increase refined tin output and exports by a third this year, after posting a sharp decline in shipments in 2022, a company official said on Thursday.
Timah refined tin exports stood at 17,280 tonnes last year, down 28.77% from 24,260 tonnes in 2021, company data showed.
"Our 2023 targets increased between 20% and 30%, because we are adding production equipment and increasing cooperation with small miners," said PT Timah Corporate Secretary Abdullah Umar Baswedan on the sidelines of an industry forum.
