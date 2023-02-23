Indonesia's PT Timah aims to increase export, output by up to 30% - official















JAKARTA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian tin miner PT Timah (TINS.JK) aims to increase refined tin output and exports by a third this year, after posting a sharp decline in shipments in 2022, a company official said on Thursday.

Timah refined tin exports stood at 17,280 tonnes last year, down 28.77% from 24,260 tonnes in 2021, company data showed.

"Our 2023 targets increased between 20% and 30%, because we are adding production equipment and increasing cooperation with small miners," said PT Timah Corporate Secretary Abdullah Umar Baswedan on the sidelines of an industry forum.

Reporting by Bernadette Christina and Ananda Teresia











