Indonesia's Sumatra robusta exports down 29.5% y/y in Jan

BANDAR LAMPUNG, Indonesia, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia exported 15,684.23 tonnes of robusta coffee beans from its Sumatran province of Lampung in January, data from the local trade office showed on Thursday.

Shipments dropped from a revised 22,259.28 tonnes in the same month last year, the data showed.

Exports fell in January as trade activities slowed ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations in early February, a trader said, while exporters awaited the new coffee harvest.

A mini harvest for Sumatran robusta beans might take place around March in some areas in Lampung, while the main harvest season for the southern region of the island is expected around May or June, the trader added.

The Lampung trade office on Thursday also released revised monthly coffee export data as follows:

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mas Alina Arifin; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.