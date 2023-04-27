Industrial gases firm Linde raises upper end of 2023 forecast















April 27 (Reuters) - Linde , the world's largest industrial gases company, raised the upper end of its full-year earnings guidance on Thursday, citing higher pricing and continued productivity initiatives across all segments.

The U.S.-German company, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, expects its adjusted earnings per share to grow 9-13% this year, after previously guiding for growth of 9-12%.

Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











