Inspection team heads for first Ukraine grain ship off Turkish coast

The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Mehmet Emin Caliskan

ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A team of inspectors headed off on a boat to check the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime on Wednesday, footage on state broadcaster TRT Haber showed, a day after it anchored in the Black Sea off Turkey's coast.

The ship Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, departed Ukraine's Odesa port on Monday and was to be inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel who are working at a Joint Coordination Centre in nearby Istanbul.

