Iran cuts Feb 2023 crude oil prices for Asia - sources















SINGAPORE, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for its Asian buyers at $1.80 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for February 2023, down $1.35 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows February crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Florence Tan; Editing by Louise Heavens











