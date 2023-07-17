Iran raises August light crude price to Asia - source

SINGAPORE, July 17 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $3.15 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for August, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The June price is up 15 cents from the previous month.

The table below shows August crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Muralikumar Anantharaman

