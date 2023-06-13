Iraq produced well below its OPEC+ quota in May, source says

A 3D printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed Opec logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

June 13 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 3.955 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in May, up 17,000 bpd from April, a source at state-owned marketer SOMO told Reuters on Tuesday.

The May production, according to SOMO, was 265,000 bpd below Iraq's OPEC+ quota when including pledged additional voluntary cuts.

Iraq's production has been hit since its northern export pipeline, which carries around 450,000 bpd of crude from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, was taken offline on March 25.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely

