Iraq's December oil output stable, in line with OPEC+ quota -SOMO data















Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in December, unchanged from the previous month, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

According to the production figures, Iraq's output was again in line with its quota under the OPEC+ agreement for December.

Higher exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region were offset by lower refinery runs, the data showed.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.