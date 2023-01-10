Iraq's December oil output stable, in line with OPEC+ quota -SOMO data
Jan 10 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 4.43 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in December, unchanged from the previous month, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
According to the production figures, Iraq's output was again in line with its quota under the OPEC+ agreement for December.
Higher exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region were offset by lower refinery runs, the data showed.
