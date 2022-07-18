Iraq's Karbala oil refinery to start production before year end - ministry statement

BAGHDAD, July 18 (Reuters) - Production at Iraq's Karbala oil refinery south of Baghdad will begin by the end of the year, oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday.

The Karbala project has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels of oil per day, the minister added.

