Iraq's Kurdistan judicial council defies supreme court over oil law

June 4 (Reuters) - The judicial council of Iraq's Kurdistan vowed on Saturday to keep the region's oil law, rejected a ruling from the federal supreme court that Kurdish authorities should hand over their crude supplies.

Iraq's federal supreme court ruled in February that Kurdistan's law regulating its oil and gas industry was unconstitutional.

Reporting by Ali Sultan Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz Editing by Mark Potter

