Iraq's Kurdistan oil revenues to be moved to account under federal government supervision - INA
CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Oil revenues from Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region will be transferred to a bank account under federal government supervision for the first time since 2002, state news agency INA reported on Thursday, citing the prime minister's media adviser Hisham al Rekaby.
(This story has been corrected to remove irrelevant context)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.