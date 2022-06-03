1 minute read
Iraq's oil production will hit 4.580 mln bpd as of July -ministry spokesperson
June 3 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil output will reach 4.580 million barrels per day as of July following an OPEC+ decision to increase production, an Iraqi oil ministry spokesperson said on Friday, according to the state news agency.
Reporting By Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Chris Reese
