Italy's Feralpi picks advisor to assess options, including IPO - sources















MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italy's steelmaker Feralpi Siderurgica has picked advisory firm Lazard to explore strategic options, including a potential listing, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The family-controlled group, based in the North of Italy, reported revenues of 1.93 billion euros ($2.11 billion) in 2021, with a core profit of 272 million euros, according to the group's website.

Feralpi and Lazard declined to comment.

Founded in 1968 by the Pasini family, the group is specialised in the production of steel products for both construction and special applications.

($1 = 0.9160 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.