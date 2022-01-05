Japan aluminium buyers to pay lower premiums for Jan-March imports

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The premium for aluminium shipments to Japanese buyers for January to March was set at $177 per tonne, down 20% from the previous quarter, as local spot premiums and overseas prices weakened, six sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Wednesday.

The figure is lower than the $220 per tonne paid in the October-December quarter and marks the first quarterly drop in six. It is also lower than the initial offers of $193-$195 per tonne made by producers. read more

Japan is Asia's biggest importer of aluminium and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

Following is a table of premiums agreed between Japanese buyers and global suppliers since 2005.

Figures are in per tonne, over cash LME, CIF basis:

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.