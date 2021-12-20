Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric restarts Sendai No. 1 reactor

TOKYO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power (9507.T) has restarted the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear power plant in southwestern Japan after scheduled maintenance and refuelling, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The utility restarted the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

The reactor had been shut since Oct. 17 when the company also started a special inspection that is required to have its operating life extended beyond 40 years.

"The special inspection is still ongoing," the spokesperson said, adding that the company has not decided whether or not it would apply for approval to extend operation beyond 40 years.

The deadline for such an application for the No.1 reactor is July 4 in 2023.

With the restart, Japan has nine operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 9,130 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licensing process under the latest safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster.

The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power (9509.T), Tohoku Electric Power (9506.T), Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T), Chubu Electric Power (9502.T), Hokuriku Electric Power (9505.T), Kansai Electric Power (9503.T), Chugoku Electric Power (9504.T), Shikoku Electric Power (9507.T), and Kyushu Electric Power (9508.T), referred in the table by their regional name.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi

