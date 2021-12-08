Japan nuclear reactor operations: Shikoku Electric restarts Ikata No. 3 reactor

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Shikoku Electric Power (9507.T) has restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Ikata nuclear power plant in western Japan, a spokesperson said on Wednesday, after scheduled maintenance, court cases and a violation of security regulations caused a long shutdown.

The utility restarted the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor last Thursday, the spokesperson said, adding that it had also completed upgrades required to meet stricter anti-terrorism rules adopted after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

The reactor had been shut since December 2019, first for scheduled maintenance and then because of a court case in January last year. read more

In March this year, a court ruling on the case was overturned but the restart of the reactor was pushed back again after a violation of security regulations. read more

"We have restarted the No.3 reactor after receiving an approval from the governor of Ehime prefecture following a submission of our preventive measures and repeated dialogs," the spokesperson said.

The restart also came after the Hiroshima District Court in November rejected another injunction sought by local residents to block operations of the Ikata reactor.

With the restart, Japan has eight operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 8,240 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licensing process under the latest safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.

Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima disaster.

The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power (9509.T), Tohoku Electric Power (9506.T), Tokyo Electric Power (9501.T), Chubu Electric Power (9502.T), Hokuriku Electric Power (9505.T), Kansai Electric Power (9503.T), Chugoku Electric Power (9504.T), Shikoku Electric Power (9507.T), and Kyushu Electric Power (9508.T), referred in the table by their regional name.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

