Japan's Cosmo Oil plans maintenance in Chiba, Sakai refineries in 2023















TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Cosmo Oil, a unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd (5021.T), plans to shut the 75,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) No.1 crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Chiba refinery, near Tokyo, for planned maintenance in the autumn, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

It also plans to shut the 100,000-bpd CDU at its Sakai refinery in western Japan from the summer to the autumn for a scheduled turnaround, he said.

The maintenance of both units is expected to take about two months each, he said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill











