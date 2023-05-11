Japan's Eneos 2022/23 net profit slides 73% but beats forecasts















TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - Eneos Holdings (5020.T), Japan's biggest oil refiner, posted a 73% fall in 2022/23 fiscal year net profit to 143.8 billion yen ($1 billion) on Thursday hurt by declines in its petrochemical business and as gains on inventories were reduced.

However the result was better than feared, and Eneos shares rose 4.6%. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected a profit of 140.7 billion yen for the year to March 2023.

Eneos said it expects net profit to grow 25% in the current fiscal year to 180 billion yen, as it expects improvement in the energy business, however that is below a Refinitiv consensus of 188.4 billion yen.

The company sees its revenue falling 11% to 13.4 trillion yen in the year ending in March 2024, after surging 37.5% to 15 trillion yen last fiscal year.

On Thursday, Eneos said it is preparing to list its metal unit JX Nippon Mining and Metals, aiming to boost its value. Plans for the listing have yet to be finalised.

($1 = 135.0500 yen)

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











