Japan's Fuji Oil plans maintenance at Sodegaura refinery around May-June
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co Ltd (5017.T) plans to shut the 143,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sodegaura oil refinery for scheduled maintenance around May-June, a company spokesperson told Reuters.
The maintenance at the refinery, near Tokyo, will be a minor one and is expected to take about one month, he said on Tuesday.
Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
