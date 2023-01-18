Japan's Fuji Oil plans maintenance at Sodegaura refinery around May-June















TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese refiner Fuji Oil Co Ltd (5017.T) plans to shut the 143,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Sodegaura oil refinery for scheduled maintenance around May-June, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The maintenance at the refinery, near Tokyo, will be a minor one and is expected to take about one month, he said on Tuesday.

