Just Energy expects to recover $147.5 mln in Texas freeze costs from ERCOT

Tyler Riese, a plumber, fixes a pipe, which burst after freezing, following an unprecedented winter storm in Houston, Texas, U.S., February 19, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Ontario-based electricity and gas provider Just Energy Group Inc (JE.V) said on Thursday it expects to recover about $147.5 million in costs from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) related to a deep freeze in the state in February.

Grid operator ERCOT filed its costs calculation on Dec. 7 with the Texas utility commission and were subject to a 15-day verification period, the company said in a statement.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had signed a House bill providing a mechanism for recovery of certain costs incurred by various parties during the extreme weather event, which sent electricity prices soaring and utilities scrambling to meet a surge in heating demand. read more

Recently, the PUC of Texas adopted rules to increase coordination between the natural gas and electricity industries to avoid blackouts and other energy emergencies like last winter's February freeze. read more

Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter

