Kazakhstan boosts oil output after Kashagan's production recovery















MOSCOW, June 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's oil and gas condensate production has increased by 9% to 256,600 tonnes per day due to a recovery in output at the giant Kashagan oilfield, official data and showed and two industry sources said on Tuesday.

Oil output at the Kashagan oilfield fell last month after its operator shut two offshore injection wells on May 20 following the detection of sour gas during routine sampling.

According to sources, familiar with production data, Kashagan's oil output rose to 51,934 tonnes per day (411,700 barrels per day) as of June 12 from average 306,440 barrels per day in early June.

Kashagan's operator, the North Caspian Operating Company (NCOC), has not responded to a request for comment.

NCOC is a consortium which includes Shell (SHEL.L), Eni (ENI.MI), TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), as well as companies from Kazakhstan, China and Japan.

Kazakhstan expects Kashsgan to raise oil production this year to 18.2 million tonnes from 12.7 million tonnes in 2022.

Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens











