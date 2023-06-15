Kremlin says no positive prospects for Black Sea grain deal renewal















MOSCOW, June 15 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it saw no positive prospects when it came to renewing the Black Sea grain deal given that parts of the accord affecting Russia remained unfulfilled, but said it had not yet taken a final decision on the issue.

The agreement allowing Ukraine to resume sea-borne grain exports was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis the U.N. said had been exacerbated by Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two.

Moscow reluctantly agreed to extend the deal, known by diplomats as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, until July 17 on condition that it also received help with its own food and fertiliser exports.

But the Kremlin said on Thursday that none had been forthcoming.

"Work is ongoing, but to be honest we don't see any particularly positive prospects. Everything that was agreed on regarding us has not been fulfilled," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"But let's not get ahead of ourselves, the situation is crystal clear and transparent. There was an agreement and an agreement always concerns two or more parties," he said.

"The Russian side has clearly fulfilled its obligations and the mechanism created is still functioning. But it cannot go on like this indefinitely," he added, saying a decision would be taken in line with the deal's current expiry date and be made public at the right time.

On Tuesday, Putin accused the West of "cheating" Moscow by failing to deliver on promises to help get Russian agricultural goods to world markets.

Western powers have imposed tough sanctions on Russia following its decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

While Russia's food and fertiliser exports are not sanctioned, the West's restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance pose barriers to shipments, Moscow says.

Putin will discuss the future of the grain deal with African leaders in Russia on June 17, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Russian leader said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to supply grain for free to the world's poorest countries.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn











