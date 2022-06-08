Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets

Grain is loaded on a truck at the Mlybor flour mill facility in Chernihiv region, Ukraine, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that for Russian grain to be delivered to international markets, sanctions on the country must be lifted.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that "no substantive discussions" about lifting sanctions were ongoing.

