Kremlin says sanctions must be lifted for Russian grain to reach markets
June 8 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that for Russian grain to be delivered to international markets, sanctions on the country must be lifted.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that "no substantive discussions" about lifting sanctions were ongoing.
