Kuwait's Al Zour refinery exports imminent, KIPIC deputy CEO tells CNBC Arabia















DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Kuwait's Al Zour refinery will start exporting oil products in a few days, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) deputy CEO Khalid Al Awadhi told CNBC Arabia TV on Tuesday.

Al Awadhi added that the refinery's capacity is 615,000 barrels per day and that it will process all types of heavy crude and produce low lead fuel.

Reporting by Moataz Mohamed Writing by Elwely Elwelly Editing by David Goodman











