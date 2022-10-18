LBMA delegates predict gold price will rise to $1,830.50 in a year















Oct 18 (Reuters) - Delegates from around the world meeting at the London Bullion Market Association's annual precious metals conference in Lisbon predicted that gold prices would rise to 1,830.50 an ounce in a year's time, up from around $1,650 on Tuesday.

They forecast that silver prices would rise to $28.30 in a year from around $18.70 on Tuesday, platinum would rise to $1,238.70 from around $915 and palladium would edge up to $2,058.80 from around $2,020.

Reporting by Peter Hobson. Editing by Jane Merriman











