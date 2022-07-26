Liberty Oilfield to enter 2023 with frac count in low forties

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. CEO Chris Wright rings a ceremonial bell to celebrate the companies IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DENVER, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. hydraulic fracturing firm Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT.N) said it will increase the number of hydraulic fracturing fleets it runs in early 2023 to the low forties, from the mid-thirties currently.

The current "frac" market is around 250 fleets and will likely exit the year at 275 fleets, the company said during an earnings call on Tuesday. Liberty said plans to reactivate equipment this year and add two electric fleets in early 2023 as pricing has recovered. read more

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver

