Libya oil output rises to about 700,000 bpd, minister says

A view shows the Zueitina oil terminal west of Benghazi, Libya October 4, 2020. Picture taken October 4, 2020. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

BENGHAZI, June 20 (Reuters) - Libyan oil total production is at about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Libyan oil minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Monday.

Libya’s oil output was at 100,000-150,000 bpd, a spokesman for the oil ministry said last week.

Oun did not give details on when or how the output level had risen.

Reporting by Ayman Al-Warfalli; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Daniel Wallis

