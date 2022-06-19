Libya oil output rises to about 700,000 bpd, minister says
BENGHAZI, June 20 (Reuters) - Libyan oil total production is at about 700,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Libyan oil minister Mohamed Oun told Reuters on Monday.
Libya’s oil output was at 100,000-150,000 bpd, a spokesman for the oil ministry said last week.
Oun did not give details on when or how the output level had risen.
