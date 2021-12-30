Libyan spending was $18 billion in 2021, government says

TRIPOLI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Libyan state spending was 84 billion dinars ($18 billion) in 2021 and there was no fiscal deficit, the spokesperson for the transitional Government of National Unity, Mohamed Hamuda, told a news conference on Thursday.

Hamuda said 34 billion dinars was spent on salaries, 16 billion on development and reconstruction projects and 20 billion on subsidies, while 6 billion dinars was used from an emergency allocation.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Howard Goller

