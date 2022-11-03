Lithium Americas to spin off into two companies















Nov 3 (Reuters) - Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) said on Thursday it will separate its North American and Argentine business units into two independent lithium-focused public companies.

The company said the decision was made after months of review, along with its advisors and the Board of Directors, and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

After the separation, each shareholder will retain their proportionate shares of the company, which would become Lithium International, and receive newly issued shares of Lithium Americas in similar proportion.

Lithium International will own interests in Lithium assets in Argentina, including the near-production Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project.

The North America focused company, Lithium Americas, will own the Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada and other investments in North America.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











