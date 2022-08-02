Livent profit jumps on rising lithium prices; 2022 forecast raised

The company logo for lithium producer Livent Corp is displayed on a screen at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the company's IPO in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) posted a nearly tenfold jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, and raised its sales and profit forecast for the year due to rising prices of the electric-vehicle battery metal.

The company reported second-quarter net income of $60 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with $6.5 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Livent announced a supply deal with General Motors Co (GM.N) last week. On Tuesday, Livent said that deal includes a $198 million prepayment from GM, to be made this year.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

