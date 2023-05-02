Livent boosts forecast on bullish outlook for lithium prices, demand















May 2 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) boosted its annual forecast on Tuesday after reporting better-than-expected quarterly profit, a bullish outlook fueled by rising prices and demand for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

While spot lithium prices in China had softened earlier this year, fueling concern the industry was entering a period of oversupply, Livent's results reflect strong appetite for its lithium and reinforce the company's strategy of selling the metal largely using long-term contracts.

Shares of the Philadelphia-based company jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading to $22.05.

Livent, which has deals to supply the battery metal to General Motors Co (GM.N), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and BMW (BMWG.DE), posted first-quarter net income of $114.8 million, or 55 cents per share, compared to $53.2 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Livent earned 60 cents per share. By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 39 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the year, Livent boosted its revenue forecast to a range of $1.03 billion to $1.13 billion, from a previous range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion. The company also boosted its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the year.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder











