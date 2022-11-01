Livent swings to quarterly profit on rising lithium demand















Nov 1 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp (LTHM.N) on Tuesday said it swung to a quarterly profit largely due to rising demand and prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $77.6 million, or 37 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $12.6 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder











