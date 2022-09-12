LME debates opening on day of Queen's funeral - Bloomberg News

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The offices where the London Metal Exchange is headquartered are seen in the City of London, Britain, January 18, 2018 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is unsure about whether it should open on the day of Queen Elizabeth's funeral, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The LME has informally indicated to brokers that it intends to keep its market open on Sept. 19, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The metal exchange is yet to make a formal announcement, the report added.

LME did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

