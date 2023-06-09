LME gets first request to list nickel brand since launch of fast-track















LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had received an application to approve nickel produced by China's Quzhou Huayou Cobalt New Material Co. for delivery against its nickel contract.

The exchange, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, has been trying to restore liquidity in its nickel contract, which was hit by last year's trading crisis with reforms, which include speedy adoption of new sources of the high-purity Class I nickel that trades on the LME.

"Huayou is the first nickel brand to have applied for listing following the fast-track process introduced by the LME in March 2023," the LME said.

More such applications are expected in coming months, according to the exchange.

"Given the expected growth in Nickel Class 1 production from new sources, the LME's fast-track approach and fee waiver for new LME Nickel brands aims to encourage more stock and liquidity to the contract, without relaxing our metallurgical or responsible sourcing requirements," the LME said.

