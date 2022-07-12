LME hopes to announce nickel Asian trading return 'soon' - CEO

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

July 12 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) is hoping to announce a return to Asian trading hours for its nickel contract "soon", its chief executive said on Tuesday.

The LME wants the market to focus on liquidity of the nickel contract in London hours until it reaches a comparable level prior to a suspension in March, Matthew Chamberlain said at the LME Asia Metals Seminar. read more

