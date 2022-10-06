LME launches discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian metal















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange on Thursday launched a discussion paper on the possible courses of action regarding Russian metal such as aluminium and whether it should continue to be traded and stored in its system.

The discussion paper offers three options. One is to maintain the current position, a second is to introduce thresholds for warranted metal and a third option is to suspend Russian metal.

"Not taking action could result in market disorder...On the other hand, taking action would have impacts on market participants," the LME said in a notice, adding that it welcomes the views of market participants.

