LME loses benchmark status in part of nickel market -Bloomberg News















June 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has lost its benchmark status for a part of the nickel market to the Shanghai Metals Market, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday citing French mining company Eramet (ERMT.PA).

An index produced by Shanghai Metals Market "has become the benchmark" for pricing ferronickel, the report quoted Eramet's chief executive officer Christel Bories as saying.

"There's an increasing disconnect between the market fundamentals and the product that's physically stored in the LME warehouses," Bories said.

"The LME's problem is that it's pricing the pure ore. Meanwhile nickel is less and less used as a pure metal," Bories added.

Eramet says it is the world's second-largest producer of ferronickel, which accounts for just over 10% of global nickel output and is used to make stainless steel, the report added.

Eramet could not be immediately reached for a comment by Reuters.

The LME launched two consultations on Wednesday on possible reforms in the wake of last year's crisis in nickel trading, saying it was following up on an action plan set out in March.

The move is part of sweeping reforms to boost investors' confidence in the wake of last's year's crisis, when the exchange suspended trading and annulled billions of dollars of deals.

Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru Editing by Christina Fincher











