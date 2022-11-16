LME says undertaking enhanced monitoring as volatility hits nickel market















Nov 16 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) on Wednesday said the exchange is undertaking enhanced monitoring to ensure that participants’ trading activities are being conducted appropriately following the current volatility in nickel prices.

The price limits in place are functioning as expected, the LME said in an emailed response.

Nickel fell as much as 11.6% on Wednesday in volatile and illiquid trade as a rally in which prices of the stainless steel ingredient rose 40% in just two weeks came to a juddering halt.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.