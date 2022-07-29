Lyondell Basell has turned away at least one would-be Houston refinery buyer -sources

HOUSTON, July 28 (Reuters) - Chemical maker Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) has turned away at least one would-be buyer of its Houston crude oil refinery, due for closure in December 2023, said sources familiar with the matter.

The would-be buyer is also located on the Houston Ship Channel and has the resources to finance a purchase of the 263,776 barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery, the sources said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.