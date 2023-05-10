Lyondell says additional bids not sought for Houston refinery















HOUSTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Lyondell Basell Industries (LYB.N) said it has not sought additional bids for its Houston refinery, which the company plans to permanently close by the end of this year.

"We are focused on 'creating solutions for everyday sustainable living,'" the company said in a statement issued on Tuesday night. "This purpose is aligned with our strategy to create profitable circular and low carbon solutions business opportunities. As such, we have not requested additional bid requests for our Houston refining site."

On Monday, Reuters reported the company had asked New York-based private equity firm Silverpeak to resubmit a bid for the Houston refinery. read more

Lyondell's statement was in reply to a request on Monday for comment before the Reuters report was published.

Lyondell officials have said that after the closure the refinery site along the Houston Ship Channel could be converted into a plant that would be part of a production chain for recycled plastics.

“Lyondell Basell is excited about the future possibilities for renewable and recycled feedstocks as well as a potential hydrogen consortium with others," the company said on Tuesday night.

"We believe the Houston refining site is valuable due to its location in a leading global petrochemical hub with great logistics connectivity to existing assets,” the company said in the Tuesday night statement issued by the company's media relations department.

