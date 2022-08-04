Malaysia says ready to help India meet palm oil demand

Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are harvested at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia April 26, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Thursday it was ready to help India meet its palm oil demand in view of potentially erratic supply from top supplier Indonesia.

India is expected to see a surge in demand to around 800,000 tonnes per month for the next six months, Malaysia's Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a statement, citing data from the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association.

Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

